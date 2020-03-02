ABIA: APGA’s organizing secretary resigns, denounces party leadership

The organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia state, Uche Nwosu, has announced his resignation, but not without denouncing the leadership of the party.

Nwosu whose resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the State chairman of APGA, Reverend Augustine Ehiemere and made available to newsmen on Sunday night, said that APGA under the leadership of Reverend Augustine Ehiemere in Abia, had negated the original ideology which gave birth to the party.

He also noted in the letter that Ehimare also offended the laws that regulates the activities and administrative functions of APGA.

Nwosu said; “I ventured into Abia politics with the ultimate goal of being a part of the generation that would positively reshape our state, and finally free Abians from subjugation and enslavement.

“But, it is quite unfortunate, I mistakenly found myself in the midst of those who view the possibility as a mirage and fantasy, and as such the political will, courage and interest to contribute their efforts in fighting the just cause to liberate the state. This informed my decision to voluntarily exit from APGA,” he added.

