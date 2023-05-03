Abia Assembly crisis festers as faction suspends impeached speaker, 7 others

The crisis rocking the Abia State House of Assembly took a fresh twist on Wednesday following the emergence of two factions in the parliament.

The factions are led by the impeached speaker of the House, Chief Chinedum Orji, and his estranged deputy, Chief Ifeanyi Uchendu.

18 out of the 24 members of the House had on Tuesday met at an undisclosed location in Umuahia, the state capital, and impeached the speaker over alleged gross misconduct and highhandedness.

The lawmakers who were led by the deputy speaker later elected their colleague representing Umuahia East State Constituency, Chief Chukwudi Apugo, as a new speaker.

However, on Tuesday, the two factions held plenary at different locations in the state capital and took some decisions.

The embattled speaker convened the plenary at the Assembly Complex in Umuahia where the lawmakers impeached the deputy speaker and replaced him with a member representing Ohafia North state constituency, Chief Egwuonwu Obasi.

They also suspended nine lawmakers involved in the impeachment proceeding.

The suspended lawmakers were – Ifeanyi Uchendu, Kennedy Njoku, Chikwendu Kalu, Chukwudi Apugo, Aron Uzodike,

Chijioke Chukwu, A.C. Thomas Nkoro, Okey Igwe and Obinna Ichita.

Orji also asked security agents to prevent the suspended lawmakers from entering the Assembly complex.

On their part, the Uchendu faction suspended the speaker and suspended seven other lawmakers.

Also suspended were – the House Majority Leader, Solomon Akpulonu, Emeka Okoroafor (Isuikwuato), Ginger Onwusibe (Isiala Ngwa North), Paul Taribo (Ukwa East), Mandela Obasi (Ohafia North), Abraham Oba (Aba Central), and Jerry Uzosike (Umuahia South).

