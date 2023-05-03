Politics
Abia Assembly dismisses speaker’s impeachment, suspends nine members
The impeachment of the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji by some members led by former Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, has been dismissed by the House.
The House, while the declaring the impeachment as illegal, brought down the hammer on membees of the Assembly who participated in the purported impeachment by suspending them.
A member of the House, Jerry Uzosike, during Tuesday plenary presided over by Orji, described the move as unconstitutional, disgraceful and against the rules of the legislature.
He also moved a motion that all the members involved in the alleged impeachment move should be suspended with immediate effect and a new Deputy Speaker elected, which was seconded by Ginger Onwusibe, representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency.
The Speaker thereafter put the motion to vote and all the nine members present voted in favour of it.
READ ALSO: 18 lawmakers impeach Abia Assembly speaker
“I have been a humble speaker. That I’m quiet does not mean that I don’t know what to say”, Orji said after the vote and subsequently announced the suspension of the nine members involved in the purported impeachment move for one month without benefits.
“I have taken a lot of insults and humiliation not from the governor of the state, but from those who think that they are assistant governors, but I have been quiet because my family member had been a governor and I respect the office of the governor”, Orji said.
The House also set up a committee to investigate the members involved in the purported impeachment move, after which the member representing Ohafia North state constituency, Egwuonwu Obasi, was elected as the new Deputy Speaker
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...