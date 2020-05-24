Latest Metro

Abia Commissioner for Environment is dead

May 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Abia government has announced the death of the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji.

The state Information Commissioner, John Okiyi Kalu, made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital on Sunday.

He said Ogunji died on Saturday at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, after a brief illness relating to High blood pressure.

Kalu said that the state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had expressed sadness over the sudden death of the commissioner and had condoled with the family of the bereaved, friends and well-wishers.

The governor prayed Almighty God to give the family of Ogunji and the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

