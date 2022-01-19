Abia Court tells Nigerian govt it has jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s suit

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday scored a victory over the Federal Government during a court sitting at the Abia State High Court.

This was contained in a tweet issued on Wednesday by Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor who tweeted, “Breaking: MNK wins as Abia High Court rejects Nigerian Government’s challenge to its jurisdiction to hear Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit. Judgement on other issues in progress.”

More details later…

