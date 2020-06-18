Abia COVID-19 taskforce arrests pastor for holding mid-week service, seals church

The pastor of Chapel of Answers Ministry, Jubilee Road, Aba has been arrested and the church sealed off by the Abia State Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19.

The taskforce chairman, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezem, told Aba residents and members of the church during the event on Wednesday, that it was necessary people obey government directives in order to stay safe from COVID-19.

Noting that the number of patients being infected with the virus was alarming, he said the state would not tolerate breach of COVID-19 protocols any longer.

Read also: Gov Ikpeazu of Abia tests positive for COVID-19

“We are not doing anything that is out of place. Government directives and protocols of religious worship are very explicit. Government directives are that religious worshippers can worship on Sundays; 50 persons per stream, and observe social distance and other protocols.

“We made it clear that there should be no mid-week activities. Lagos State just withdrew from the opening of churches and Mosques because of the events that are unfolding.

“We can’t start risking the lives of Abians. The government is making every effort to ensure that people are safe. Our numbers (of COVID-19 infected persons) are increasing by the day and it should worry you. We have to be alive to continue to worship.

“Why would this church be going against the directives against mid-week service?

“The lives of Abians are important to the state government and I am ordering that the pastor be prosecuted for violating government directives,” Ezem said.

Join the conversation

Opinions