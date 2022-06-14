Abia doctors begin strike over colleague’s abduction

Medical Doctors in Abia State on Tuesday began an indefinite strike to protest the abduction of their colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha.

Iweha was abducted by unknown gunmen in front of his house at Umuajameze Ezeleke Umuokpara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state on June 6.

The state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) announced the commencement of the strike at a rally and prayer session held at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

The Chairman of the NMA in the state, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, told journalists that the victim who was taken away with his Toyota Highlander on that fateful day.

He said: “As an association, we contacted the relevant security agencies and Government of Abia and until today, Tuesday, we have yet to hear from our colleague or see him.

“We are worried that nine days down the line, Iweha is still within the kidnappers’ den.

“This is traumatic, depressing, dehumanising and has instilled a lot of fear within the medical community.

“Our earnest prayer is that his health condition does not deteriorate further and he comes back alive to us and his family.

“With the current state of fear caused by the kidnap and detention of our colleague, safety cannot be guaranteed.

“Also, it will be difficult to attend to duties as normal because no one knows who will be the next victim.

“Today, Tuesday, June 14, the NMA in Abia has commenced a withdrawal of services in both public and private sectors to register its deep displeasure at this unfortunate incident.”

