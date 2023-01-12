Abia doctors protest non-payment of two years’ salaries

Doctors in the payroll of the Abia State government on Thursday protested the non-payment of two years’ salaries in the state.

The doctors who carried placards of various inscriptions barricaded the state Government House gate in Umuahia and shouted at top of their voice to press home their demand.

The inscriptions on the placards read: “2 years without salary no be joke,” “Abia Doctors lives matter,” and “No salaries for 24 months,” among others.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Isaiah Abali, who addressed journalists during the rally, urged the people of the state to prevail on the government to address their demand.

READ ALSO: Abia doctors threaten strike over colleague’s abduction

He said: “Doctors in Abia State are not being paid by the state government. Our salaries are our entitlements and our lives depend on the payments.

“Who pays our children’s school fees, and feeds us and our families? We cannot pay our house rent because we work for the Abia State government. We want the world to know this man’s inhumanity to man.

“How can we work for 25 months without salaries, and still you expect the person to be on duty?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now