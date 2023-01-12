News
Abia doctors protest non-payment of two years’ salaries
Doctors in the payroll of the Abia State government on Thursday protested the non-payment of two years’ salaries in the state.
The doctors who carried placards of various inscriptions barricaded the state Government House gate in Umuahia and shouted at top of their voice to press home their demand.
The inscriptions on the placards read: “2 years without salary no be joke,” “Abia Doctors lives matter,” and “No salaries for 24 months,” among others.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Isaiah Abali, who addressed journalists during the rally, urged the people of the state to prevail on the government to address their demand.
He said: “Doctors in Abia State are not being paid by the state government. Our salaries are our entitlements and our lives depend on the payments.
“Who pays our children’s school fees, and feeds us and our families? We cannot pay our house rent because we work for the Abia State government. We want the world to know this man’s inhumanity to man.
“How can we work for 25 months without salaries, and still you expect the person to be on duty?”
