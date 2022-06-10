Metro
Abia doctors threaten strike over colleague’s abduction
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abia State branch, on Friday threatened to embark on strike next Monday to protest the abduction of their colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, in the state.
Iweha was abducted near his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara, Umuahia South local government area of the state.
The State Chairman of the NMA, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of a meeting held at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.
The association demanded Iweha’s immediate release.
“If the victim is not released, in the next 48 hours, we will embark on strike as the security of our members is not guaranteed,” the statement added.
