Abia doctors threaten strike over colleague’s abduction

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abia State branch, on Friday threatened to embark on strike next Monday to protest the abduction of their colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, in the state.

Iweha was abducted near his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara, Umuahia South local government area of the state.

The State Chairman of the NMA, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of a meeting held at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

READ ALSO:Ondo doctors suspend warning strike

The association demanded Iweha’s immediate release.

“If the victim is not released, in the next 48 hours, we will embark on strike as the security of our members is not guaranteed,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now