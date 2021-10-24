Abia, Ekiti, Lagos most expensive states to buy fuel in September

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average price for premium motor spirit also called petrol in the country was N164.85 in September 2021.

This represents a 2.36 percent increase when compared to the price paid in the same month last year.

However, NBS noted that the average price for September is a month-on-month decrease by 0.04 percent from the N164.91 in August 2021.

NBS stated this in its latest price watch report released on Sunday.

The report also showed that Abia (N172.50), Ekiti (N170.62), and Lagos (N167.80) were the most expensive states to buy petrol in September.

While states with the lowest average price for petrol were Ebonyi (N162.27), Ondo (N162.20), and Kano (N160.83).

NBS report also showed the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 0.17 percent month-on-month and by 15.91 percent year-on-year to N254.64 in September 2021 from N254.21 in August 2021.

For States with the highest average price of diesel Borno (N289.00), Abuja (N280.00), and Cross River/Kogi (N273.75) lead.

While States with the lowest average price of diesel were Kebbi (N230.00), Katsina (N225.00) and Zamfara

(N216.25).

