Abia Gov-elect, Otti, declares 7 days fasting ahead of inauguration

Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti, has declared a seven-day fasting and prayer session from Sunday, May 21 till Friday May 26, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

The ‘Abia State Re-dedication and Dr Alex Otti’s Thanksgiving Service’ organising committee, in a statement on Sunday, said the spiritual cleansing is part of activities lined up for the inauguration of Otti as the 10th governor of the state.

The statement jointly signed

by the Chairman and Secretary of the committee, Uzor Nwachukwu and Bertrand Okeomah, respectively, noted that the spiritual cleansing was aimed at repositioning the state for the incoming administration.

Read Also: Abia Gov-elect, Otti, names Transition Council, set for inauguration April 14

According to the committee, the event will usher in a new wave of spirituality and would be rounded off with a ‘Re-dedication Retreat’ at the Ngwa High School, Aba, on May 27.

It further stated that the spiritual retreat had the support of the Abia chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership.

“Similarly, a post-inauguration state thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday, June 4, at the Umuahia Township Stadium by noon prompt,” the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now