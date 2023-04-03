Abia Gov-Elect, Otti, denies freezing state’s accounts

Dr. Alex Otti, the governor-elect of Abia State, on Monday, refuted accusations that he ordered the state’s bank accounts to be frozen.

He characterized the reports as fabrications intended to harm his reputation in the eyes of the Abia populace.

Otti blamed the reports on Abia State government officials while speaking through his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma.

He also insisted that he was unaware of the individuals responsible for obtaining the court order freezing the bank accounts.

Ekeoma claimed that the Labour Party member was not permitted to file such a lawsuit because the freezing of the accounts could have an impact on his administration as of May 29.

Moreover, Otti’s media advisor said that the departing administration made measures to avoid paying the salaries of Abia’s civil personnel.

Read also:INEC declares Labour Party's Alex Otti winner of Abia governorship election

Ekeoma said, “Our attention has been drawn to all kinds of ridiculous publications and insinuations emanating from Abia state government, her allies, agents and Sycophants who are alleging that the Abia state Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR was the one that authorised the freezing of the Accounts of Abia state government with some banks.

“Dr. Alex Otti was not involved, directly or indirectly, in freezing the said Abia State government accounts. He also does not know the person or persons behind the action.”

Barr Eze Chikamnayo, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia, had claimed on Sunday that there had been attempts by some people to incite violence in the State.

The Commissioner claimed that an exparte decision from an Abuja court reportedly blocking the bank accounts of Abia State instigated this civil unrest.

