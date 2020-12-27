Abia gov, Ikpeazu, bans revenue collection along major roads

The Abia State government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has banned the collection of revenue along major roads in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, which stated that the order was to check the activities of touts in the state.

According to the statement, revenue collection along major roads had been hijacked by touts, who had become a nuisance to residents and motorists alike.

The statement also added that the activities of touts had increased in parts of the state due to the culture of revenue collection along major roads.

The statement by Governor Ikpeazu reads thus in part; “Henceforth, it has become illegal for any revenue agent to waylay or harass motorists or other road users along major roads in the state.

“The police and other law enforcement agencies have been told to enforce this directive, anybody found culpable will face the law,” he said.

