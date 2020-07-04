Abia Gov, Ikpeazu, recovers from COVID-19

The Abia State Government on Saturday said the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, adding that the governor’s samples submitted on Thursday returned negative on Friday.

He said: “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.

Read also: Abia govt says team of medical experts managing Ikpeazu, asks residents to take COVID-19 serious

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organisation.”

It would be recalled that Ikpeazu had earlier tested positive for the virus and had gine into isolation immediately.

The Abia Governor becomes the fourth Nigerian governor to recover from the disease after Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Join the conversation

Opinions