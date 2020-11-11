Latest Politics

Abia gov, Ikpeazu, relaxes curfew

November 11, 2020
Okezie-Ikpeazu
The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state due to the peaceful #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance which later turned violent.

This was revealed in a tweet posted on the official account of Governor Ikpeazu on Tuesday, who revealed that the curfew will now be from 10pm-6am daily following improved security in the state.

“Following improved security situation in the State after the #EndSARS protests, I’ve approved a further relaxation of the subsisting curfew which shall now be in place from 10pm – 6am daily until further notice.

“We shall return to normalcy as soon as the situation permits

“As our great Party the @OfficialPDPNig in Abia State embarks on her primaries for the December LGA elections, I urge all to see the contest as a family affair and eschew all forms of divisive tendencies and violence.

“Let’s remember that in the end, it’s one party, one state,” Governor Ikpeazu added.

