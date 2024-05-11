Abia Gov Otti, accuses Ikpeazu of misappropriating airport funds

Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor, has levelled serious allegations against his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Otti claims a forensic audit uncovered the diversion of N10 billion allocated for the Abia airport project.

He said the immediate past administration transferred the N10 billion airport funds into 32 different company accounts before it was shared adding that the money had already been transferred out of the state government account before they approached the Abia State House of Assembly for approval.

The governor was offering more clarification on the auditing during his monthly media chat, tagged “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians” held at Government House Umuahia.

According to Otti, the audit by KPMG, a multinational professional services firm, revealed that the funds were transferred into 32 different company accounts before being dispersed.

He further alleges that this transfer occurred in September 2020, coinciding with the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otti contends that the Abia State House of Assembly did not approve this disbursement.

“It’s true and incontrovertible. The statement is there, the report is there. By the way, the report will be published very soon.

“But I can assure you that as reported by the media, it’s KPMG that did the forensic audit.

“So, clearly something went wrong. Our engagement with the company that received the money gives the impression that the company was deceived. The Managing Director of the company said that he told them that he had never built an airport before and that it is not his area of competence neither did he apply to them to construct an airport,” the Governor said.

