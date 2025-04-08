Abia Gov Otti takes border security seriously after killing of Chinese miners

Following the tragic killing of two Chinese nationals and a police escort in Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has pledged to strengthen security collaborations with neighbouring states to prevent cross-border criminal activities.

Governor Otti made the commitment in response to the deadly ambush that occurred last Saturday at a mining site in Uturu, within Isuikwuato Local Government Area. The victims, two Chinese workers, Mr. Quan and Mr. Cai, and Inspector Audu Saidu, were fatally attacked by unknown gunmen, who also made away with the officer’s rifle.

The attack reportedly happened on Friday as the group was en route to the Agukwu-Amaya mining site, located in the Ndundu community of the same local government area.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor condemned the killings as “dastardly” and expressed deep anger over what he described as a heinous and unprovoked act. He emphasized the urgent need for regional cooperation among South-East governors, stressing that porous boundaries often provide an escape route for criminals seeking to evade justice.

Abia shares borders with several states, including Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Anambra. According to Governor Otti, building a joint security framework with these neighbours is essential to keeping violent elements at bay.

READ ALSO: Labour Party crisis festers, as Abure faction accuses Peter Obi, Alex Otti of betrayal

He further vowed to back security agencies with the necessary resources and support to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended. “This government will not rest until justice is served. We will do all that is required to ensure that those responsible for this brutal crime do not go unpunished,” the statement read.

The Abia State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement released on Saturday. The command disclosed that it received a distress call on April 4, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., reporting an armed ambush targeting Chinese expatriates and their police escorts in transit to the mining site.

Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka revealed that in the aftermath of the attack, security forces, including the police and the military, launched a coordinated rescue operation that led to the successful recovery of four other Chinese expatriates and two police escorts. However, she confirmed that three individuals, including the police officer, were killed during the incident.

State Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the attackers, calling on all units and sister agencies to assist in tracking down the suspects.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now