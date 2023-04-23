Abia governor-elect, Otti, sets up 75-member inauguration committee

The Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti, has set up a 75-member committee to organise his inauguration on May 29.

The Head of the Media and Publicity Committee, Kazie Uko, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Isialangwa.

The Director-General of the Alex Otti Campaign Council, Chief Obioma Acho, will serve as the coordinator of the committee.

READ ALSO:Abia Gov-elect, Otti, warns Aba traders against fraudsters using his name

Uko said the committee, which was inaugurated on Friday in Otti’s country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, had eight sub-committees.

The sub-committees are finance, programme, venue, logistics, protocol, security, entertainment as well as media and publicity.

Otti had on April 14 inaugurated a 100-member transition council to fashion out a roadmap for his administration’s development agenda for the state.

