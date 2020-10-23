Abia governor inaugurates 16-man judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Friday inaugurated a 16-man judicial panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of extra-judicial killings and brutality by security agents in the state.

In his address at the ceremony held at the Government House, Umuahia, the governor charged the panel to investigate cases of extrajudicial killings by the police and other security agents from 2015 to date.

The panel is headed by retired Justice Sunday Imo.

Other members of the panel are – Mrs. Uzoamaka Ikonne, Mr. John Nwakanma, Mr. Daniel Chinagozi, Mr. Zuby Ariwa, Mr. Eric Ikwuagwu, Rev. Sunday Onuoha and Mr. John Emejor.

The rest are – Mr. Nnanna Nwafor, Mrs. Doris Ogala, Mrs. Uche Nwokocha, Mr. Nkemjika Nnadozie, Mr. Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Mrs. Anastasia Uchenna, Mr. Ndubuaku Nwogu, and Mr. Steve Sylvanus.

Ikpeazu directed the panel to investigate all forms of police brutality, extortion and intimidation from 2015 to date, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the #EndSARS protest and other grievances associated with it.

He also charged the team to unravel the root causes of the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums and identify those involved in the nefarious activity.

The panel was expected to complete its assignment in 12 weeks.

