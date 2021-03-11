Abia governor receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges Nigerians to embrace opportunity | Ripples Nigeria

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Thursday received his jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ikpeazu, who was administered the vaccine by his Personal Physician, Dr. Mike Enyinnaya, at the Government House Umuahia, urged the people of the state themselves available for vaccination.

He said: “The deployment of the vaccine as a device to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is endorsed by the World Health Organization and captured by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“It is absolutely important for Nigerians to key into the agenda of ridding the country of this deadly virus.”

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his deputy had on Wednesday received their doses of the vaccine.

Several other governors are also expected to receive the vaccine in the coming days.

Nigeria officially rolled out the vaccine last week with President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, among the first set of people to receive the vaccine.

