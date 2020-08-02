Abia governor sacks commissioner, suspends local council chairmen

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Sunday sacked the state Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, who disclosed this in a statement titled, “Government special announcement,” said Governor Ikpeazu also relieved the Chairman of the Transition Committee in Umuneochi local government area of the state, Engr. Mathew Ibe, of his duties.

He added that the local council chiefs in Aba North, Victor Ubani and his Aba South counterpart, Cherechi Wogu, were suspended by the governor.

Also suspended was the General Manager of the state’s Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency, Mr. Bright Ikeokwu.

