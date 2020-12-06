Abia governor suspends chief of staff for spraying money on pastor

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the Permanent Secretary in the Government House, Mr. Alozie Odoemelam, would take over as chief of staff in an acting capacity.

The statement read: “Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. ACB Agbazuere.”

Agbazuere was appointed the chief of staff to the Abia governor on November 5, 2019.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu seeks FG’s help on bad roads in Abia after Ripples Nigeria report

Although no reason has been given for Agbazuere’s suspension, unconfirmed reports said the development may not be unconnected with the recent invitation of a self-acclaimed prophet, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as “Odumeje” to the Abia State Government House.

The governor’s aide was seen on a viral video spraying money on the prophet in his office.

Join the conversation

Opinions