Abia governor to retire from politics at the end of tenure

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has ruled out any plans to contest for a Senate seat at the end of his tenure.

He stated this during a reception held in his honour by the Anambra Development Unions Association, Aba branch.

Otti dismissed as baseless and misleading speculations on his senatorial ambition.

He said: “When I finish my eight years here, I will retire. I am not going to Abuja.”

He urged the older politicians to give room for younger leaders, citing the evolving political landscape and rising youth participation.

“We are no longer that young. Society is changing, and the young ones are rising. It’s time we give them the opportunity,” he added.

The governor also announced plans to revisit the 2011 disengagement of 154 state workers, mostly teachers, from the civil service.

He said the State Head of Service would be directed to urgently review the matter for possible redress.

