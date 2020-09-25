Abia govt announces date for reopening of primary, secondary schools | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has announced a date for the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Thursday signed and issued by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, after the State Executive Council Meeting held at the Banquet hall of Government House, Umuahia.

According to the statement, schools in the state will resume on Monday, 28th September, 2020, to complete the 3rd term of 2019/2020 academic session with one week of revision classes.

The statement also disclosed that the third term (promotion) examination which is expected to start from Monday, 5th October to Friday, 16th October, 2020, will be used to assess pupils/students based on the tutorial from first and second term, as well as the radio and television classroom program.

Parts of the statement reads, “The Executive Council approved the resumption of Tertiary institutions in the State based on the time table and protocols submitted to the state government, as will be announced by the management of each school.

“The State Executive Council, SEC, noted improvements in internally generated revenue (IGR) collection and directed Abia State Internal Revenue Agency and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) in the state to redouble efforts to ensure that the set target for 2020 is achieved regardless of the disruptions occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Executive Council approved the establishment of road maintenance committees in all the Local Governments of the State to ensure the achievement of the zero pothole policy of the state government.

“The State Executive Council Meeting approved the constitution of a committee that will oversee the transmutation of Abia State Road Maintenance Agency (ABROMA) to a limited liability company that will bid for road maintenance and construction jobs independent of government funding. Members of the Committee led by the Secretary to State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Uche Ihediwa, Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu and Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu”.

