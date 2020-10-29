Abia govt announces date for resumption of schools

The Abia State government led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has announced a date for the resumption of private and public schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed and issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Education Dr KCK Nwangwa.

According to the release, the 2020/2021 Academic Session will officially begin on Monday November 2, 2020 for all Public and Private, Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in the State.

The statement added that all School Heads and Proprietors are urged to ensure that all COVID 19 safety protocols must be strictly adhered to.

It also maintained that, the process of admission of all new Students must comply with the guidelines earlier announced.

