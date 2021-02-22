Abia govt directs teachers to resume classes, as it begins payment of salary arrears | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Government on Monday, directed the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), to resume classes, as it has commenced payment of salary arrears to teachers.

Recall that the state chapter of NUT, had in December 2020, gone on indefinite strike over non-payment of salary arrears.

This disclosure was made known by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement released on Monday.

According to him, teachers have been directed to reciprocate government’s gesture of paying salary arrears by returning to classes on March 1, 2021.

The statement read: “To demonstrate our commitment to this cause, the government has already paid a total of N1.1bn in salary arrears to the teachers between December 2020 and now, is set to further pay their TSS this week.

READ ALSO: Abia govt bans cultural festivals, places fine for violation of facemask rules

“Based on the foregoing, we call on the teachers to reciprocate the government’s gesture and show a further sense of patriotism by returning to classes on March 1, 2021.

“Government commits to doing everything within its powers to ensure the situation keeps improving as agreed with teachers.”

He also commended teachers in the state for their understanding of the processes that were initiated to clear the outstanding emoluments being owed them.

Join the conversation

Opinions