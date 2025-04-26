Abia govt dismisses defection rumours, says Otti not in talks to dump LP for APC

The Abia State Government has firmly denied claims suggesting that Governor Alex Otti is considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the reports as “false, baseless, and unfounded,” the government urged the public to disregard the speculation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, clarified that Governor Otti has not held any political discussions regarding a party switch. Ekeoma explained that Otti’s recent meeting with Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, which sparked the rumours, was purely social.

“After the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti, along with a few of his colleagues, attended a private event — the birthday celebration of Governor Uzodimma’s twin daughters. The gathering had no political undertones,” Ekeoma said.

He attributed the growing political speculations to Otti’s rising popularity and strong performance in office, noting that such attention was unsurprising. However, he emphasized that any political decision by the governor — especially one with significant implications for Abians — would always be made transparently and with the consent of the people.

READ ALSO: Gov Otti lifts 10-year promotion embargo on Abia polytechnic

“Governor Otti’s political journey is guided by the will and best interests of the Abia people,” Ekeoma stressed. “Any major decision would not be taken lightly or in isolation.”

Addressing the broader political climate, Ekeoma noted that while political activities ahead of 2027 are beginning to surface, Governor Otti remains committed to the responsibilities of governance.

“He believes it would be a disservice to the people who entrusted him with their mandate if politics were to overshadow governance at this early stage of his administration,” he said.

Reaffirming Otti’s allegiance to his current party, Ekeoma concluded, “Governor Otti remains a proud member of the Labour Party and is not in talks to join the APC or any other political party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now