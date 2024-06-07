Abia govt increases bounty on soldiers’ killers to N30m

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Friday, increased the bounty placed on the killers of five soldiers in the state to N30 million.

Otti announced the increase when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hasan Abubakar, visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South local government area of the state.

Gunmen had on May 30 killed five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba.

The governor subsequently placed a N25 million bounty on the suspected killers of the military men.

At Friday’s meeting, Otti said the increase in the bounty followed the addition of N5 million by an indigene of the state based in the United States.

He said: “Interestingly, the government has placed a bounty of N25 million and just yesterday, an Abia son, who also comes from Obingwa and lives in the United States, sent us N5 million to upgrade the bounty to N30 million.

“So I am happy to announce that the bounty has just been upgraded to N30 million, to encourage anyone that will have useful information that will lead to the apprehension of the criminals.”

He revealed that the state government had also started working with the security agencies to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the state.

He said the government had been working round the clock to ensure that the state remained safe and secure.

“We also want to thank the intelligence service of the DSS, as they dispatched quite some people here to help us to unravel this case.

“We are very single-minded about it. We must fish them out and ensure that they get the message that this place is a no-go area for terrorists,” Otti added.

