Abia govt orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for officials

May 31, 2020
Okezie-Ikpeazu
The Abia State government has directed members of the state Executive Council and the state Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement in Umuahia on Sunday, said the directive followed the outcome of tests conducted on the close family members of the state’s late Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji, and member of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

He said: “Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all members of the committee and those of the Executive Council, who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner, to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter, pending the outcome of the tests.

Governor Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning, will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his executive members including the deputy governor to do.

Ogunji died of suspected heart attack two weeks ago.

Opinions

