Abia govt orders ministries to disclose details of COVID-19 donations, expenditure

The Abia State government on Tuesday directed relevant ministries in the state to disclose details of COVID-19 donations and expenditure.

The state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state government gave the directive at the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the Government House in Umuahia.

According to the commissioner, the details of the expenditure must be made public before the end of the week.

He added that issues relating to security, peace, and development of the state were also resolved at the meeting.

The statement read: “The council reviewed issues on security, peace and rapid development of the state and resolved as follows:

“That the fight against COVID-19 which has witnessed appreciable success in the state be sustained and given new impetus in the area of community sensitization on preventive measures, testing, and management of patients.

“The council directed the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 led by Barr. Chris Ezem, and the Ministry of Finance to publish details of received donations and expenditure related to the fight against the virus in national dailies before the end of the current week.

“The council directed the Ministry of Environment and ASEPA to review and rejig current waste management strategy in the state with a view to ensuring visible and appreciable improvement in the area of disposal and collection of refuse, and charged the ministry of trade and investment to collaborate with Transition Council Chairmen in the state to ensure that all markets are cleaned regularly in a sustainable manner.

“The council emphasized the need for all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict compliance with employment regulations in the state public service including obtaining and strictly following the terms of employment waivers. Council also emphasized that the embargo on employment is still in force.

“The council directed the setting up of a committee through the office of Secretary to the State Government to check employment racketeering in the state, with the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Sir Don Ubani, as Chairman. Other members include permanent secretaries of the ministry of education and Government House and representatives of women group and the clergy.”

