Abia govt places N25m bounty on soldiers’ killers

The Abia State government has placed a N25 million bounty on the killers of five soldiers in the state.

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday attacked a military unit at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa local government of the state and killed five soldiers.

The attackers who stormed the area in three Prado jeeps and other vehicles also burnt the unit and a patrol van parked in the facility.

In a statement issued on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, the government described the attack as unfortunate and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain soldiers.

The government condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja over the incident.

The statement read: “To underscore its resolve, the State Government is offering a N25 million (Twenty-five Million Naira) reward to anyone with useful information that could lead to the location and arrest of any of the criminals connected to the unfortunate killings, and the subsequent state of apprehension across the city of Aba and environs.

“The security formations in the State have been directed to treat informants with all the confidentiality required to guarantee their full cooperation and assistance until the criminals are fully apprehended and brought to book.”

