Abia govt relaxes curfew imposed due to violent #EndSARS protests

The Abia State government has relaxed the curfew in the which has earlier imposed due to the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent.

This was contained in a statement issued in Umuahia, on Friday, by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, where there was a slight adjustment in the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia.

According to the statement, the current curfew period of between 5pm and 8am has now been adjusted to between 6pm and 6am, effective tomorrow, Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

“There shall be free movement between the hours of 6am in the morning and 6pm in the evening, after which movement ceases”.

Governor Ikpeazu enjoined the residents of Aba and Umuahia to continue to keep the peace, and avoid any acts likely to cause any form of breach of public peace in the cities.

“Those on essential services are also exempted from the new curfew regime.

“The general public and especially, security agencies should take note, please,” he said.

