Abia govt says team of medical experts managing Ikpeazu, asks residents to take COVID-19 serious

The government of Abia State on Monday said the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who was infected with COVID-19 was being managed by a team of competent medical experts.

The state information commissioner, John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this in a statement on Monday, called on the residents of the state to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously, adding that the disease was real, but not a death sentence.

The governor, his family members and some of his aides recently tested negative for the virus. Only two of his aides tested positive.

However, in a statement on Monday morning, the state information commissioner said that the governor on Thursday, June 4, 2020, submitted another sample at the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC).

He said the result of the test returned positive and that the governor isolated before the confirmation of the result.

Read also: Gov Ikpeazu of Abia tests positive for COVID-19

“Further to my earlier directive on the testing of members of the State Executive Council, I wish to direct that all Transition Council Chairmen of our 17 LGAs, and their deputies, present themselves for COVID-19 tests and thereafter isolate themselves pending the release of their test results.

“I urge all citizens and residents to eschew rumor mongering and get involved in the battle against COVID-19. Take responsibility because Abia is ready to win this battle with all hands on deck,” Kalu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions