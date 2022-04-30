Metro
Abia govt shuts hotel over mysterious death of customer
The Abia State government on Saturday sealed off a hotel in the state over the death of a client at the facility.
The government’s decision followed the discovery of the body of an unidentified woman at the facility, Merry Home Hotels, located in Ogbor Hill, Aba.
Several others have also reportedly disappeared in a mysterious circumstance from the hotel.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr. Eze Chikamnayo, who confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia, said the government’s action followed several reports on the disappearance of clients under questionable circumstances on the hotel’s premises.
He said 15 people had been arrested in connection with the murder of the woman.
He said: “We had the report of the death of a lady who came in with two young men and a baby in the afternoon on April 15, as confirmed by the CCTV footage in the hotel.
“The men left with the baby a few hours later without the lady, only for the hotel management to break into the room at midnight to find the lady dead with her body dismembered.
“No responsible government will fold its arms and allow lawlessness to continue unchecked. Therefore, the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration will not sit back and watch criminal hotspots remain in operation. The government will not allow such an environment to thrive.”
