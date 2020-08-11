Abia govt to recall 5,853 sacked teachers

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Tuesday the state had concluded plans to reabsorb the sacked 5,853 teachers in the state.

The government sacked the teachers earlier this year after claiming they were employed illegally into the state civil service.

Ikpeazu stated this during a meeting with the sacked teachers at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Umuahia.

The governor, who was represented at the meeting by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, said the decision to reintegrate the sacked teachers was informed by the need to fill the teaching vacancies in schools across the state.

He said: “The state government gave waiver for the employment of 187 teachers only but regrettably, Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), employed 5,853.

“The state government is not pleased with the recent employment racketeering at the SEMB. If there is a need for government to employ up to 7,000 teachers, it is pertinent to do it properly.

“We will start by absorbing one-third of the 5,853 teachers into the system, then gradually absorb others. Also there is the possibility of moving some people to other sectors.”

The governor stressed the need for government officials to work within the scope of their duties and not embarrassing the government by their unguarded actions.

Ikpeazu said the reintegration exercise would be done systematically and across all the local government areas in line with the employment guidelines of Federal Character Commission (FCC).

