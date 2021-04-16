Abia govt uncovers plan by ‘hoodlums’ to attack key locations in state | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abia govt uncovers plan by ‘hoodlums’ to attack key locations in state
Abia State government has uncovered plots by “suspected hoodlums” to attack key locations in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said security agencies in the state have been fully mobilized and placed on high alert to alter the planned attack and bring those concerned to justice immediately.
The statement read: “We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours.
“Parents and guardians are also strongly advised to ensure that their children and wards are securely at home and not in anyway associated with the hoodlums some of whom are said to be coming from outside the state.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill three policemen, cart away guns in Abia
“Law-abiding citizens are encouraged to go about their normal duties but ensure they return home before 6:00 p.m. to avoid the rush associated with movement before the onset of curfew time.
“While we remain confident that the security architecture within the state is robust enough to prevent the planned attack and/or bring those involved in the plot swiftly to justice, the state government led by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law- abiding citizens,”
