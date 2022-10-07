Abia judges, doctors unpaid for more than one year – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said on Friday judges and doctors in Abia have not been paid salaries for more than one year by the state government.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this at a public lecture organised by the National Industrial Court as part of activities marking its 2022/2023 Legal Year.

Wabba said the judges are being owed over 18 months’ salaries, while doctors have not been paid for 12 months.

He also decried the closure of schools in the state.

The NLC president recalled his encounter with a judge in the Court of Appeal who informed him about the poor condition of workers in the Abia State judiciary.

He added that the judge informed him that certain judges in the state were receiving stipends since they had not received salaries in nearly 18 months.

Wabba said: “In that state too, doctors have not been paid for more than 12 months. That is the reality, and schools are closed. And she (the judge) demanded to know what the labour movement in the state and the NLC were doing on the Abia case.

“I quickly checked and found out that the NLC chairman in the state has retired from service. But, because he is doing the bidding of the government, he approached the government in writing to give him an extension.”

