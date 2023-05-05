Abia LP accuses Gov. Ikpeazu’s govt of defrauding 2,000 jobseekers of N350,000 each

The Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), has accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the state government of defrauding over 2,000 jobseekers to the tune of N350,000 each with fake employment and job recruitment into the state’s civil service between April and May.

The Publicity Secretary of the LP in the state, Jerry Njoku, in a statement on Thursday in Umuahia, warned prospective jobseekers not to fall victim to the antics of some political appointees of the outgoing administration who flaunt fake job opportunities at them.

Njoku said some political appointees were scamming desperate unemployed graduates in the state by collecting as much as N350,000 from them with promises of getting them employed into senior and executive cadres of the state’s civil service.

He added that so far, over 2,000 jobseekers had already been duped and issued employment letters to some ministries and agencies.

“We use this medium to call on residents of Abia to report anyone who has collected money from them for recruitment into the civil service between April and May to the police,” Njoku said in the statement.

“The said employment letters are fake and will not stand any test of scrutiny by the incoming government,” he added.

