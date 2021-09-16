Abia most expensive state to buy petrol in August, Kano cheapest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, was more expensive in Abia in the month of August, with a price disparity of five percent when compared to the national average reported in the month.

The NBS made this known in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for August 2021’’ released on its website on Thursday.

According to the report the average price for petrol increased by 10.87 percent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by -0.58 percent to N164.91 in August 2021 from N165.91 in July 2021.

Residents of Abia paid N173.14 the highest in the month, followed by Ebonyi (N170.13) and Lagos (N168.31).

States with the lowest average price petrol were Niger (N162.00), Borno (N161.71) and Kano (N158.75).

Similarly, consumers paid more to buy Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) in the month of August as the average price increased by 1.34 percent to N254.21 from N250.82 paid in July.

The bureau said that states with the highest average price of diesel were Abia at N295.58, Oyo at N 284.59 and Borno at N 289.00.

It also said that states with the lowest average price of diesel were Kebbi, whose residents bought at N214.17, Kogi at N213.33 and Yobe at N208.33.

