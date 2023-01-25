Abia PDP plunged into sorrow as governorship candidate, Prof Ikonne, dies

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into sorrow after the death of its governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne.

Prof Ikonne’s demise was announced on Wednesday, via a statement issued by his son, Dr Uche Ikonne.

The statement reads, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 25, by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PDP Youth Movement had called for the replacement of Professor Ikonne as the party’s governorship candidate in Abia state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing selected media houses in Abuja, the youths alleged that Ikonne displayed his frail health status at the Abia state PDP campaign kick-off at Umuahia sometime in November 2023.

The briefing was addressed by Salahudeen Lukman, president, Gbe Benjamin Orduen, national secretary and Elekwachi Joshua, coordinator, southeast zone.

“The credible alternative before our party remains the substitution of runner up of the PDP Abia state gubernatorial primary election as consensus candidate to replace the ailing Prof Uchenna Ikonne.

“This became very sacrosanct and imperatively important to enable the good people of Abia and PDP members in Abia state continue to stand with our great party,” the group stated.

