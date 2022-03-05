Politics
Abia PDP still consulting on 2023 governorship ticket – Ikpeazu
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Friday the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was still in consultation with stakeholders over the party’s 2023 governorship ticket.
Ikpeazu stated this when he received a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Prof. Gregory Ibe, at his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa local government area of the state.
He stressed that every zone in the state has what it takes to produce the next governor of the state next year.
He dismissed the rumour that governorship aspirants from Abia North had been disqualified from the gubernatorial race.
Ikpeazu said: “The party is currently deepening consultations on the best way forward which will ensure that victory is achieved and without any zone in the State feeling marginalized in the scheme of things. All aspirants should be bold enough to line up behind whoever will eventually get the nod and support the party to win the general elections.
“Power comes from God and it is so important that God cannot leave it in the hands of any one man. While I may have my own thoughts and opinion on the issue, I am confident that what will happen eventually will be what God sanctions and it will be for the good of our state.”
