Abia police calls for information on beheading of ASP in Aba

The Abia State Police Command has called for credible information on those who beheaded an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Aba last Tuesday.

The state police command made the call in a statement on Wednesday while confirming what the State Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, described as dastardly and highly condemnable act.

Ogbonna, in the statement, called for credible information on the perpetrators or on anyone found with a firearm suspected to be unlawfully obtained.

READ ALSO:Gunmen attack Abia police station, injure 3 officers

“The dastardly act is highly condemned and the public is enjoined to help with credible information on the perpetrators or anyone found with a firearm suspected to have been unlawfully obtained,” Ogbonna said.

He also promised that the state police command will protect the identity of the informants.It will be recalled that hoodlums, early on Tuesday, beheaded the ASP in Aba in retaliation for their kingpin that was gunned down by the police on Sunday, April 23, 2023.They also threatened the residents of the city and the police will know no rest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now