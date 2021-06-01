Abia Police Command allays residents' fears of possible bandit attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Abia Police Command allays residents’ fears of possible bandit attack
The residents of Abia State are in a state of unease after reports suggested an imminent attack by bandits.
This report, however, was dispelled by the Abia Police Command who allayed the fears of the populace against this threat.
SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the state’s police spokesman made this clarification via a statement issued in Umuahia on Tuesday.
“People should stop raising false alarm so that if anything happens we will know,” Ogbonna said.
He said the trend if allowed to continue, would continue to heighten fear and panic among the citizenry.
Ripples Nigeria garnered that a viral rumour in Umuahia on Monday night alluded that killer herdsmen had invaded the capital city and its adjoining villages and ready to attack the people.
The rumour sparked off fear among residents, with many making midnight telephone calls and short messages to friends and relatives, urging them to be alert and vigilant.
The alarm spread among the Umuahia Ibeku communities, including Ohokobe, Ohobo-Afara, Ugwunchara, Okwuta, Amuzukwu, Okwulagha-Afara, Isiama-Afaraukwu, and Ohokobe-Ndume.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi Police arrests six suspected IPOB members, recovers guns
However, the police spokesman said he had yet to get any formal report on the alleged invasion.
He said: “I also received several calls that communities in Ubakala, Ameke, Iseke, Amuzukwu, Amakanma, Umudike, and others had been invaded.
“Even in the area where I live, the community mobilised in the night and kept vigil until this morning.”
Ogbonna, however, said that in spite of the panic and fear generated by the alarm, “no community has come to report about any attack.
“I expect people to go to police stations in their areas to report. Where the station was burnt, like Ubakala, they should feel free to report to the Central Police Station.
“For now, we do not have any report about any attack in any communities,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...