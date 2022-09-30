Abia primary: Court to rule on federal lawmaker, Onuigbo’s suit against APC October 4

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High, Umuahia, on Friday fixed October 4 for ruling on an application filed by the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Abia Central Senatorial District, Samuel Onuigbo.

The judge fixed the date after listening to the arguments of counsel to the plaintiff and the defendants.

Onuigbo, the lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia South/Umuahia North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is challenging the decision of APC to substitute his name with that of Emeka Atuma as the party’s candidate in the senatorial district.

APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Atuma were listed as respondents in the suit.

In the application filed by his counsel, Chief Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the plaintiff asked the court to restrain the party from substituting his name for the 2023 election.

He also urged the court to mandate the APC and INEC to immediately include his name as the party’s candidate after winning the primary election held on May 28 and May 29 in the district.

Obegolu had in the originating summon, argued among others, that Atuma was an APC governorship aspirant in Abia and did not participate in the senatorial primary.

He added that Onuigbo contested against Chief Henry Ikoh in the primary conducted by the APC electoral committee and duly monitored by INEC.

Ikoh had since been appointed as the Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the counsel to APC, Prof. Sam Erugo (SAN), filed counter-affidavits and adopted his written address.

He urged the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

