Abia varsity sacks lecturer indicted in sex-for-grades scandal

The management of Abia State University, Uturu, has sacked a former Acting Head of Mass Communication Department in the institution, Michael Ukaegbu, for alleged involvement in a sex-for-grades scandal.

The ABSU Registrar, Acho Elendu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the university’s Governing Council ratified the lecturer’s sack during its 148th regular meeting held from December 16 to December 20 and presided over by the Pro-Chancellor, Adolphus Wabara.

He said the Council also approved the dismissal of another lecturer, Mr. Leonard Chukwuma, for alleged admission fraud and racketeering.

