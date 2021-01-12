Abia varsity to begin post- UTME test Monday

The Abia State University (ABSU) will commence its post- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test on Monday.

The Registrar of the university, Acho Elendu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the test would commence at 10.00 a.m. each day

He said: Candidates that qualified for the post-UTME screening exercise are:

– Those who chose Abia State University as their 1st choice, 2nd choice and those who did not choose the university at all in the UTME but want to change on the Jamb Portal

– Candidates who scored 160 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

– Candidate who possesses the basic five O’level credit passes in accordance with the university’s entry requirements.

– Candidates who do not register for the Post- UTME Screening Exercise will not participate in the screening test.

“Further details about the screening exercise can be obtained on the university’s portal.”

