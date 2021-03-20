Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle replaces Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria's AFCONQ squad | Ripples Nigeria

Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle has been called up to the national team squad for this month’s outings by Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr.

Adekunle is joining the squad as a replacement for Kenneth Omeruo, who was stopped by Spanish Segunda Division club Leganes from returning home.

The Eagles are due to face Benin Republic and Lesotho in matchday five and six features of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Omeruo’s unavailability is as a result of travel restrictions at the Spanish club caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moses Simon and Sadiq Umar had also been stopped by their respective clubs from playing in the qualifiers.

“❗️❗️Adeleke Adekunle of @AbiaWarriors replaces @omeruo22

#soarsupereagles,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation on Saturday.

Adekunle now joins Enyimba’s John Noble and Anayo Iwuala as the three home-based players in the squad.

