Abia workers to smile as Gov Otti promises to pay salaries, pensions on 28th of every month

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has told civil servants and pensioners in the state that they will have cause to smile as he promises to make sure they get their salaries and gratuities on the 28th of every month.

Otti who made the vow in his maiden speech after his inauguration on Monday, promised to commence the payment of May 2023 salaries and pensions to all civil servants and retirees in the state within the next few days.

Otti who said he was not comfortable with the existing “core” and “non-core” civil servants nomenclature, said beginning from June 2023, all salary and pension obligations of the state would be settled on the 28th of every month.

The governor also revealed his administration’s plans to reform the state civil service by prioritising the workforce for efficiency and professionalism.

