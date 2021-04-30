Abike Dabiri-Erewa enters ring in Baba Ijesha controversy | Ripples Nigeria

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has added her voice to many others calling for imprisonment of actor, Baba Ijesha over allegations that he defiled a minor.

She mentioned in a Twitter post that she is prepared to make sure the embattled actor spends 14 years behind bars.

She was reacting to the sexual assault allegations leveled against Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was recently arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly molesting a minor.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, April 29, Dabiri-Erewa attacked the accused actor, dismissing his plea for mercy in a now-viral video where he confessed to the crime.

“So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha, who defied a girl, at 7 years and later at 14 years! Who knows how many the pedophile could have damaged if he wasn’t caught,” Dabiri wrote.

“I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison. His plea, begging on some video I watched should not be acceptable.

“We should all do all we can to support the girl’s foster mother, Princess, to ensure this case goes to court and fully tried, and maximum sentence passed on him” she wrote

