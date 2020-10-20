Abiodun orders closure of schools, suspends motorcycle operations over #EndSARS protests in Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

He also directed the suspension of commercial motorcycle operations in the state over the #EndSARS protests.

Abiodun, who stated this at a press briefing in Abeokuta on Tuesday night, said the schools would be closed till October 26 while the operations of the commercial motorcycles would be suspended on Wednesday in the first instance.

He stressed that the blockade of highways and the molestation of innocent citizens by protesters would no longer be tolerated in the state.

The governor said the state government would deploy joint patrol teams of security agencies to ensure that there would be no threat to public security.

He said the state government had called for an increased security around the correctional centres and public buildings in Ogun State.

Abiodun said: “Despite all the engagements and practical demonstrations of government’s commitment to addressing the demands of the protesters to bring an end to the agitation, the protest has since escalated into another dimension.

“And very sadly, an officer with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was killed earlier on Tuesday by a mob on motorcycles in one of the border towns.

“The incidents in the state are not isolated cases, indeed there are worse and gory reports of disturbing developments in other states across the country, including jailbreaks and loss of lives and property.”

